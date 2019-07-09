Montgomery County Public Schools asserted “race was not a factor in the school system’s response” in calling the police after a child tried to use fake money to buy lunch [“The money was fake. The police were real.,” front page, July 6]. Montgomery County Public Schools, I don’t believe you. Race is a factor in student achievement. Race is a factor in school suspension rates. Race is a factor in teacher beliefs about student abilities. Race is a factor in policing, economic well-being and health care. So on calling police when a black child has play money, why would race not be a factor?

Cathy Roberts, Rockville

The only people who need to be investigated in the great play-money caper are the school officials with so little judgment and common sense that they don’t know that plainly fake money is not counterfeit and does not require calling the police, but simply explaining to the children that mock bills won’t work to buy lunch or anything else. How can the school system entrust people so clueless, uninformed and insensitive with the care of children?

Beryl Lieff Benderly, Washington

“It could have been a teachable moment,” said Tamara McKinney, whose 7-year-old granddaughter brought play money to a Prince George’s County school. The liable actors were the publishers of the fake money. The FBI has strict rules about the size and color of money used for games and educational materials. Companies following the rules would never have printed money that could be taken for counterfeit. Sounds as if many people need some teaching.

Sharon Hoover, Lewes, Del.

