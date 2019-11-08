With the Kirwan Commission recommending that Maryland adequately invest in a high-quality education system, the Maryland Public Policy Institute’s Carol Park argued in her Nov. 3 Local Opinions essay, “Maryland has a spending problem,” that the state needs instead an arbitrary limit on tax revenue and spending. That would be bad news for families and the state’s economy. To see why, just look at Colorado, the only state with this sort of Taxpayer Bill of Rights, known as TABOR.