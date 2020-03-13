The TCI would provide the Maryland state government with the funds it must have for the transportation infrastructure that can make a real difference in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. If Maryland joins other states in adopting the TCI policy, fuel suppliers would buy allowances from the states to emit the carbon dioxide their fuel produces. States would put the proceeds from the sale of the permits into investments to reduce carbon emissions from transportation. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) should support a cap of at least 25 percent on emissions from transportation fuels by 2032. A 25 percent reduction in emissions could bring in an estimated $500 million for transportation investments in Maryland in 2022 alone. The states could put these investment dollars toward public transit, electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and infrastructure for walking and biking.
This is how we will gradually decrease greenhouse gas emissions and avoid climate catastrophe.
Susan Nerlinger, Olney