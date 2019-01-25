Will Ruger is the vice president for research and policy at the Charles Koch Institute and a veteran of the war in Afghanistan. Will Smith, a Democrat, represents the 20th District in the Maryland Senate. Both are officers in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

The recent passage of the federal First Step criminal-justice reform bill shows that bipartisanship is still possible in this age of extreme polarization. If we are going to make progress, we need to find ways to put differences aside.

Working together as Navy reservists has led the two of us, despite our very different backgrounds and political philosophies, to want to continue partnering for our community in our civilian capacities.

In our conversations, we kept coming back to the core principles we share and how the criminal justice space was a place we could join forces to advance them. Our foundational principles include respect for the moral dignity and equal rights of all individuals; the importance of public safety in our cities and neighborhoods, where people aren’t afraid of their fellow citizens or the law enforcement officials who are meant to protect and serve us; and government transparency.

These discussions quickly led to a few practical, essential steps that Maryland lawmakers could take to build off past reforms and become a model for other states.

One of the most important ways Maryland can improve public safety is by reforming the way people enter and engage with the criminal justice system. This means serious policing reform that rebuilds trust between people and law enforcement, respects equal rights, and keeps police safe. It would also reduce overcriminalization that unnecessarily traps too many Marylanders in the system.

A few ideas:

● Maryland was for a short time the leader in SWAT transparency. Its 2009 first-in-the-nation law mandated specific reporting on how often SWAT teams were used; where, why and under what legal authority they were deployed; and a tracking of the results of their use — including arrests, forcible entry, firearms usage and injury or deaths of people and animals.

The law expired in 2014 and hasn’t been renewed. The legislature should restore and improve these reporting requirements as well as authorizing a commission to study the costs and benefits of SWAT usage.

● The state should end military equipment transfers and close a critical loophole in Maryland law that allows for civil asset forfeiture and equitable sharing to continue despite recent reform.

The military equipment transfers program treats communities like combat zones. Ending it in Maryland would keep local departments from acquiring military equipment from the federal government virtually free, making it more likely that departments would receive only the military gear they need to protect officers.

Equitable sharing allows local law enforcement to skirt state laws that restrict civil asset forfeiture, a practice by which individual property is seized by the government without a conviction. Six states, including Maryland in 2016, and the District of Columbia, have reined in such practices. But Maryland left a loophole in current law that allows local law enforcement to seize property and then use federal prosecutors to litigate the forfeiture under federal law. Closing this loophole would reflect the legislature’s intent and, more important, protect innocent people from having their property taken from them.

● Maryland also must combat overcriminalization. A good place to start would be to follow the recent effort to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana with full legalization. Marijuana should be regulated more like tobacco and alcohol. Scarce law enforcement resources would be better utilized tackling serious public safety concerns. Instead of spending on corrections and court costs, Maryland would generate millions of dollars in new tax revenue from the legalization and regulation of marijuana.

Because front-end solutions won’t do anything to help those already caught in the criminal justice system, a comprehensive reform agenda should include programs to help those in prison and those who have been released. Expanding expungement opportunities to include some nonviolent felonies and misdemeanors would enable a significant number of returning citizens to get back into the workforce. The Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation and the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services should coordinate to ensure that workforce training programs in prisons will better meet the needs of employers. And occupational licensing reform in general would be a big help for ex-offenders trying to secure employment in a system with too many barriers to opportunity.

December’s big win at the federal level confirmed that we can still come together and tackle challenging issues. Maryland’s Republican governor and its Democrats in the state legislature should follow that example and work together on robust criminal justice reform.