Kudos to Dhruv Pai and Matt Casertano, creators of Teens Helping Seniors, which connects older adults with teen volunteers who will deliver groceries and other supplies to their doorstep [“Md. teens’ grocery delivery service goes national,” Metro, June 13].

It all started with these two teenagers from Montgomery County delivering groceries to their grandparents as the novel coronavirus outbreak began. Quickly, they developed more “clients.” Social media broadcast this program, and soon chapters of Teens Helping Seniors had more than a dozen locations in the United States, from California to New York.  These teams of teens create and manage the entire program!

May we all pause for a moment to reflect on the goodness of people, especially during these troubling times. Matt, Dhruv and associates, we salute your love of your grandparents and their peers and recognize you as today’s significant influencers.

Susan K. Carroll, Easton, Md.

The June 13 Metro article on the Maryland teens’ grocery delivery service highlighted the organizational expertise and generous spirit of two teens, and the teens who work with them. As a senior citizen, I am a recipient of their services and greatly appreciate the Wheaton High School rising senior, Ayana Heijkoop, who does my shopping. 

The article neglected one important fact: Instead of tips, seniors are asked to make a donation to coronavirus research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What a lovely way for both teens and seniors to feel like we are part of the solution.

Carol Lite, Silver Spring