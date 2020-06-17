May we all pause for a moment to reflect on the goodness of people, especially during these troubling times. Matt, Dhruv and associates, we salute your love of your grandparents and their peers and recognize you as today’s significant influencers.
Susan K. Carroll, Easton, Md.
The June 13 Metro article on the Maryland teens’ grocery delivery service highlighted the organizational expertise and generous spirit of two teens, and the teens who work with them. As a senior citizen, I am a recipient of their services and greatly appreciate the Wheaton High School rising senior, Ayana Heijkoop, who does my shopping.
The article neglected one important fact: Instead of tips, seniors are asked to make a donation to coronavirus research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What a lovely way for both teens and seniors to feel like we are part of the solution.
Carol Lite, Silver Spring