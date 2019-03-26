“THE EFFECT on electric and gas prices, paid by all utility customers, including government agencies and small businesses, cannot be reliably estimated at this time but could be significant.” That warning by legislative analysts in the Maryland General Assembly concerns legislation that would dramatically change how electric and gas rates are determined. It — along with opposition from the Public Service Commission, the People’s Counsel and Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) — should give pause to lawmakers who are being heavily lobbied by the state’s utilities to fundamentally shift the way rates are set.

At issue is the complex law under which Maryland regulates public utilities that have been granted monopoly status. Currently, the Public Service Commission (PSC) uses a standard based on historical data of a utility company’s actual costs to determine if a rate increase should be granted, modified or denied. Legislation, HB 653 and SB 572, would require the PSC to use alternative methods, such as forecasts of future investments, if requested by a utility. The bill sailed through the House with little notice and is set for another hearing this week in the Senate.

The utilities say the world’s energy system is evolving and Maryland hasn’t kept up. They argue they need more flexibility to invest in a more reliable and resilient energy grid. They stress that the legislation would not alter public-notice requirements nor the ability of interested parties to intervene. But Maryland must modernize its regulatory framework, they say.

That may be true. But to act without the “balanced review” that PSC Chairman Jason M. Stanek favors would be a mistake. In a striking show of unity last month, all five members of the commission appeared at a Senate committee public hearing to oppose the legislation; Mr. Stanek said it had “far-reaching and uncertain implications” on the commission’s authority to set just and reasonable rates. Notably, the commission is not at all averse to the use of alternative methods. Not only has it made some limited use of alternative methods, but it also is set to hold a technical conference on April 30 to review the experience of other states with alternative rate-making systems and to get input from key stakeholders.

So why all the haste? We had hoped to pose that question to the Senate sponsor of the bill, Brian J. Feldman (D-Montgomery), but our inquiry to his office was returned with an unsolicited call from Pepco. That the change is in their — and other utilities’ — interest is evidenced by the army of lobbyists that have been deployed in Annapolis to push the legislation. What still needs to be answered is whether it would be in the best interest of Maryland consumers.