The Maryland legislature this year is again considering death-with-dignity legislation. I hope legislators remember that denial of a dying person’s ability to have some say over how and when they will die is tantamount to torturing that person, forcing them to suffer the physical pain and/or mental anguish of having to wait. A dying person’s desire to accelerate death can surely be totally rational. The legislation has strong safeguards against abuse of the law. To those who oppose it, I say, “When your time comes, don’t avail yourself of what the law allows.”