That’s why it’s smart for the board to weigh its options carefully in the pending matter of whether to grant Maryland’s approval for what would be one of the nation’s biggest public infrastructure projects: the $9 billion to $11 billion widening and reconstruction of the American Legion Bridge over the Potomac, along with dozens of miles of new toll lanes on the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270. Review is especially needed because the proposal would outsource the project’s construction, finance and management, as well as most of the toll revenue, to a yet-to-be-named private contractor.

Ultimately, though, the board will need to come to a decision based on the evidence and the reality, which includes one of the East Coast’s worst traffic bottlenecks — the bridge — that will predictably produce more misery for commuters as the region grows. Opponents of the project are pinning their hopes on Mr. Franchot, who wields the apparent swing vote on the project, in hopes he will stop, slow or water it down when the board meets Dec. 18. Mr. Franchot, who has gubernatorial ambitions, has forced one postponement in the vote and is in the crosshairs of mounting scrutiny and lobbying.

AD

AD

In June, he cast the board’s deciding vote for the plan, which was devised by Mr. Hogan, who sweetened the deal by prioritizing the widening of I-270 and delaying more controversial improvements along Maryland’s portion of the Beltway. That approach dampened backlash arising from the fact that widening the Beltway would require that some houses and backyards be taken (with compensation) by the state. It also ensured that many drivers would face more years of mounting traffic.

Now, it has been superseded by a major event, namely a long-delayed agreement by Virginia and Maryland, announced last month, to rebuild and widen the 57-year-old bridge, on which delays have increased by more than 40 percent during this decade alone. For work to proceed on the bridge, which links the Beltway between the two states, widening of the Beltway must proceed in Maryland also. Otherwise, extra lanes planned on Virginia’s portion and across the span would squeeze into a funnel crossing into Maryland.

Public opinion is sharply divided, as it often is on big infrastructure projects. It’s also muddled by misinformation, including that Maryland commuters would face punishing tolls; in fact, current free lanes would remain free.

AD

AD

Mr. Franchot sensibly wants to earmark some of the state’s portion of toll revenue for transit. He has favored waiting on land purchases until a federal environmental review is complete. Those may be fair considerations. Ultimately, though, he and other elected officials face a choice: play politics by pandering to naysayers, or face the fact that traffic will get much worse without major new highway construction.

Read more:

AD