THERE IS no evidence to suggest that Maryland officials deliberately set out to subvert public confidence in primary contests Tuesday by failing to transmit updated voter registration information to state election authorities, leaving thousands to cast provisional ballots at the polls. If they had intended to do exactly that, however, they could hardly have done a more effective — meaning destructive — job.

Owing to an apparent software issue, registration information for up to 80,000 Marylanders collected by the state Motor Vehicle Administration since April 2017 was never passed along to the Board of Elections, state officials said late Monday, literally hours before primary polls opened Tuesday morning. Little wonder, in an age of conspiratorial thinking, that some voters suspected foul play.

It didn’t help that the initial report, on Sunday, was that the programming problem had affected about 18,700 voters. That sounded like a glitch. Somehow, by late Monday, the estimate had been quadrupled, to as many as 80,000. That sounds like negligence.

While it’s too early to know what percentage of Tuesday’s primary voters were affected and forced to cast provisional ballots, the number is the probable equivalent of 10 percent or more of Tuesday’s primary voters. (Just 700,000 Marylanders cast ballots in the state’s 2014 gubernatorial primaries.) Counting of provisional ballots is likely to begin July 5. It’s preposterous that final results will not be known for nine or 10 days in an American election.

Some Democrats were quick to call for resignations of relevant officials and to accuse the administration of Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, of intentionally messing with the primaries in order to suppress the vote in a state where voter registration runs 2 to 1 in the Democrats’ favor. A more likely explanation, perhaps, is the one put forth by the MVA itself, which pleaded simple incompetence.

In April last year, the agency said in a statement, computer code was adjusted so that information from Marylanders who changed their addresses online using the agency website — but without also purchasing a driver’s license, state ID card, vehicle registration or other product — was not transmitted to the state elections board. In the absence of updated registration information in the records of the elections board, those voters were issued provisional paper ballots at the polls Tuesday, which will be tallied by an optical-scan machine. And unlike most other voters, those issued provisional ballots also had to present some form of ID at polling places.

A fuller accounting is needed — how was such a basic error made, and by whom? What’s critical now is that those provisional ballots be counted, fully and fairly, and that state officials are transparent in going about it. Turnout in Maryland’s most recent gubernatorial-election-year primaries was paltry enough. In the absence of extraordinary measures to underscore the integrity of ballot-counting, this is the sort of mistake that will further discourage voters from bothering to participate. That’s the worst possible outcome for democracy.