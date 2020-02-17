Four HBCUs in Maryland — Morgan State University (which I attend), Coppin State University, Bowie State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore — have been battling with the state for more than a decade over its decision to allow popular programs at HBCUs to be duplicated at better-funded, predominantly white universities.

HBCUs deserve better than what Mr. Hogan is proposing — a paltry $200 million over 10 years. The Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland Higher Education agrees; it proposed a $577 million settlement to lawmakers last year. As students, we are doing our part by working hard to achieve our educational goals. Our hopes and dreams are at stake. We need Mr. Hogan to do his part and accept what is right and fair — and Ms. Jones’s proposal does just that.