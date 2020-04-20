The fact that the last Democratic challenger to former vice president Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination has withdrawn nearly a month before Maryland’s originally scheduled primary should be concerning to everyone who lives in the state.

The primary process began with more than a dozen candidates whom Marylanders will not get a chance to vote for. Maryland’s late primary makes this a sadly repetitive tale, but the sheer disparity of choice between early- and late-state voters is truly appalling considering the number of candidates involved. 

In a state that has not been competitive in a general presidential election since the days of Spiro T. Agnew, primaries are the only opportunity voters get to make a meaningful choice. If the primaries are over by the time Marylanders get to participate, every voter in Maryland is effectively disenfranchised. Party leaders, Republican as well as Democratic, should also consider that if they can be dismissed as being already spoken for in a general election, they lose any possible leverage they may have at the national party level. It is therefore critical that Maryland move to secure an earlier primary date by 2024 so we are not put in the position of helpless spectators in the democratic process again.

Patrick Opitz, Germantown