In a state that has not been competitive in a general presidential election since the days of Spiro T. Agnew, primaries are the only opportunity voters get to make a meaningful choice. If the primaries are over by the time Marylanders get to participate, every voter in Maryland is effectively disenfranchised. Party leaders, Republican as well as Democratic, should also consider that if they can be dismissed as being already spoken for in a general election, they lose any possible leverage they may have at the national party level. It is therefore critical that Maryland move to secure an earlier primary date by 2024 so we are not put in the position of helpless spectators in the democratic process again.
Patrick Opitz, Germantown