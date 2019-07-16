Regarding the July 12 Metro article “State grants a delay to builders of the Purple Line”:

This Purple Line has become a total disaster. The delays are endless, the cost continues to escalate, more lawsuits get filed, and a beautiful nature trail that was used daily by hundreds of people has been destroyed. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) was keen to have this project, the biggest public-private partnership in the nation, under his rein. I doubt he will admit this was a mistake — too late now. Many people in this area voted for him in his first campaign for governor believing he would not approve the Purple Line. Well, he did, and look where we are.

I drive and bike by this destroyed former trail daily on Connecticut Avenue and try not to even look at this ugly bare site. So much has been compromised, and this situation just seems to be getting worse.

Betsy Heidenberger, Chevy Chase

