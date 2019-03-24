The March 20 letters “Mr. Hogan’s bad plan to expand Interstates 495 and 270” were from two Marylanders decrying Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) plan to expand the Beltway and Interstate 270. Most of the opinions on this topic offer no solutions, decry $40 tolls that rarely exist, or suggest more studies or that those crawling around the Beltway get on the train.

Look at the American Legion Bridge at 5 p.m. weekdays or the line of traffic to and from Frederick every day. These people creeping in traffic for hours have jobs in Northern Virginia, where the metro area’s economic growth is, and will continue to be, most pronounced.

Maryland, quit talking and do something. For these drivers, the future is now. Why do I care? Because my neighborhood is flooded with Maryland drivers avoiding the Beltway to get to the Georgetown Pike entrance.

Stephen D. Mournighan, McLean