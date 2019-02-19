Regarding the Feb. 17 Commuter article “Everybody seems to want another bay bridge — but not too close to their neighborhood”:

Up to $10 billion in spending from now, Maryland’s transportation planners hope to open another bridge to carry travelers across the Chesapeake Bay. They have identified some 14 routes and numerous locales that might host each side of that bridge dotted along an estimated 115 miles of the western bay’s coastline from north of Baltimore to close to the confluence of the Potomac River and the bay. In the words of that legendary cartoon character Foghorn Leghorn, “Whoa! I say, whoa!” One more bridge is a bridge too far. Multiple multimodal crossings — ferry service, light rail, even dirigibles — are alternatives to be considered.

Light-rail crossings would be far less expensive to construct point to point — say from Baltimore to Ocean City with intermediate stops. Ferry service carries a novelty attraction and could be helpful both for passenger autos and trucking. And, in the spirit of “everything old is new again,” dirigibles or airships, though widely ignored, are practical, dependable and reliable for both freight and passenger service. Let’s think outside the bridge, people.

Greg Kenefick, Annapolis