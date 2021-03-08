Belatedly, Mr. Hogan last week tweaked vaccine distribution with an eye to intensifying the focus on minority Marylanders, while acknowledging that the state’s program is “not where we need to be” in reaching Black and Hispanic residents. If anything, that’s an understatement: African Americans make up 30 percent of Maryland’s population, but just 17 percent of vaccine recipients whose race was reported, an intolerable disparity.
No doubt, vaccine wariness among Black people, rooted partly in a history of disparate health care and notorious abuses, is a challenge for authorities organizing the largest mass vaccination in U.S. history. But it doesn’t fully explain the widening equity gap in Maryland, where a recent poll showed that the 36 percent hesitancy rate among Blacks is not radically greater than the 31 percent rate among Whites. Nor does it justify the governor’s facile explanation last month of the racial gulf, which he attributed to “many people in Black and Brown communities . . . refusing to take the vaccine.”
What Mr. Hogan’s initial analysis omitted was the fact that the state needs a more targeted, intense effort to reach communities less plugged in to networks of information and influence — meaning poor, remote and minority Marylanders. Given that covid-19 is heedless of Zip codes, a failure to make such an effort is an invitation for the disease to continue infecting not just disadvantaged communities, but everyone else, too.
The state sensibly located its first mass vaccination site at the Six Flags America theme park in Prince George’s County, a majority Black jurisdiction in suburban Washington, that has suffered more covid-19 cases than any other locality in Maryland. Good idea, flawed execution: By failing to prioritize county residents for the shots being administered there, just over one-tenth of the first 32,000 vaccinations at Six Flags went to residents, according to County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks. The county now has the lowest rate of vaccinated residents in the state. The governor has pledged “adjustments.”
Similarly, the Baltimore Sun reported that in the first 11 weeks of the vaccination effort, the state sent more doses to Baltimore, 62 percent of whose residents are Black, than any other locality. But fewer than 40 percent of those vaccinations went into the arms of residents, partly because city hospitals administered them to non-resident employees. Neighborhoods with low vaccination coverage tend to be predominantly Black.
The head of the state’s vaccine equity task force, Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead of Maryland’s National Guard, says the strategy is “meeting with people where they are.” That means, among other things, coordinating with community groups and churches to set up vaccine clinics in minority neighborhoods, officials said. That’s a start, but only a start, to redress an unacceptable gap.
Read more:
David Von Drehle: The Johnson & Johnson vaccine works great for everyone. It’s a perfect match for young adults.
Karen Attiah: Wealthy nations are gobbling up vaccines. This moral failure will come back to haunt us.
Uché Blackstock and Oni Blackstock: White Americans are being vaccinated at higher rates than Black Americans. Such inequity cannot stand.