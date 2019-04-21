There are no maternal health wards in Southeast D.C. Lack of available resources causes women in Southeast to travel far and wide to access maternal and prenatal care. This in itself creates additional barriers, including child care and transportation.

Most women affected by this issue are women of color, predominantly African American. However, developer Jair Lynch is erecting a two-phase project with 312 apartments, 127 condos and 55,000 square feet of retail space in 2020. The vast majority of the Southeast population can’t afford these units, nor does it seem that they are the developers’ target demographic. Studies suggest that housing displacement because of gentrification has negative effects on health-care access for those with low incomes. Studies also illustrate how displacement disrupts health-care access, further exacerbating health inequities. One of the deadliest health inequities to African American women is maternal mortality. African American women are three times more likely to die in childbirth than their white counterparts.

In this case, not only do the women of Southeast not reap the benefits of a revitalized neighborhood, but they’re also being put more at risk because of a lack of maternal care access. What’s a new condo when contrasted with the healthy life of a mother and child?

Brittany L. House, Washington