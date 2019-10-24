In his Climate Mission Agenda, Mr. Inslee detailed a comprehensive plan with public investment, regulation and foreign policy. Project Drawdown identified 100 solutions and established priority rankings for 80 without highlighting tax policy.

AD

The price on carbon has failed politically and is inadequate to the scope of the problem. If the editorialists understood the problem as well as the politicians do, they would stop belaboring this idea and pay more attention to realistic solutions.

AD

John Cross, Burke

I agree with the Oct. 21 editorial “A compelling case for a carbon tax” that the best single way to slow climate change is to impose a hefty tax on carbon emissions. The tax would provide strong incentives for carbon producers to reduce emissions so they wouldn’t have to pay the tax. But this process would be costly, and utilities and other producers would pass on the costs to their customers, and the consequent rise in prices could impose substantial burdens on consumers.

AD

The editorial proposed to offset these costs by using revenue from the carbon tax to provide rebates to utility consumers and others who bear the burden of increased prices. This reasoning seems flawed. The only purpose of imposing the tax is to induce carbon producers to stop producing emissions. If the policy succeeds, there won’t be any tax revenue to redistribute. Unfortunately, the reality is that one way or another, we, as consumers and citizens, will have to pay the costs of slowing climate change.

AD

Elliot Wicks, Reston

A carbon tax that massively increases costs on working people is not “progressive,” as the Oct. 21 editorial argued. There is a reason leading candidates for the Democratic nomination for president are at best lukewarm to this approach: Taxing carbon has not reduced fossil fuel emissions. Relying on market mechanisms to discipline consumer decisions is far less effective than straightforward regulations to increase renewable energy and stop new fossil fuel production.

That carbon taxes are now championed by fossil fuel companies tells you all you need to know about which climate policies polluters find most attractive.

Wenonah Hauter, Washington

The writer is executive director of Food & Water Action.

AD