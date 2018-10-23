Deep inside the Plymouth Avenue tunnel, workers put steel mesh in place before it's covered in concrete. It’s part of the construction underway on Maryland’s Purple Line, between downtown Bethesda and the New Carrollton Metro station. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Regarding the Oct. 18 Metro article “Purple Line tunnel work is keeping families awake”:

The solution to the Purple Line noise problem is simple. Require Mike Madden, the Maryland Transit Administration’s deputy project director on the Purple Line, Tim Cupples, the Montgomery County liaison to the Purple Line project, and Carla Julian, a spokeswoman for the Purple Line contractor, to live in one of the homes or the apartment complex affected by Purple Line construction noise for the duration of the project. Officials made the noise seem inevitable. Perhaps once they too lose sleep, they will take action to eliminate the noise problems.

Chaz Miller, Silver Spring