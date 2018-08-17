I was impressed by the wide array of articles in the Aug. 6 edition of The Post that directly addressed scientific issues. There were news articles discussing the formation of blue diamonds [“Rare blue diamonds form in Earth’s most hellish depths, study suggests”], the ecological and biological causes of the death of a whale shark [“ ‘Red tide’ ravaging Florida might be the first to have killed a whale shark”], the climatic reasons for the fall of the Mayan empire [“Clues to how Mayan world dried up”] and the significance of archaeological discoveries of cremated bones at Stonehenge [“Ancient Stonehenge remains came from far away, study finds”]. And, in the Style section, there was a prominent article about how important horticulture is to so many parts of our economy and culture [“She sows, but will we reap?”].

Each of these articles emphasized how professionals determine facts, develop hypotheses, test those hypotheses and assess what we can be sure of in our universe; experts in each situation acknowledge that, even after extensive research, there is a lot we don’t know, and that additional fact-finding, hypothesis and testing would be useful. Congratulations to The Post for dedicating staff to exploring and explaining such topics.

On the same day, the editorial “Just in time to be ignored” contained a phrase I previously thought would be an oxymoron: “Mr. Trump selected a well-qualified meteorologist . . . to be White House science adviser.” There were also articles in the Aug. 6 Post emphasizing how much the current administration rejects the scientific approach in its analysis and decision-making. “Experts question claim that low gas mileage saves lives” noted how the Trump team has disparaged the effects of carbon dioxide emissions on the climate, has ignored accomplished and potential technological advances in auto manufacturing, and has made an argument based on “wacky” numbers to predict when consumers will continue to drive their old autos. A Wonkblog excerpt pointed out the administration’s failure to master even basic math: “Trump claims tariffs will help pay down U.S. debt.”

I wish the new science adviser well and hope for the best. Right now, the evidence suggests his appointment was a miracle.

David Culp, Fairfax