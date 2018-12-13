A woman browses her smartphone as she walks past a Huawei store in Beijing this month. (Andy Wong/AP)

Regarding the Dec. 11 PowerPost article “U.S. bans could cause retaliations”:

Is anyone in Washington talking to one another? If so, I hope it’s not on a phone manufactured in China or with components made there.

As the Wall Street Journal reported in May, phones made by Huawei Technologies and ZTE were banned from the shelves of all the military PXs in the United States and overseas. The reason: security risks. Evidently there was a great concern that a private might want to converse with his girlfriend on a cheap phone — but there was no concern about a diplomat who might actually need a secure device.

Did someone forget to tell the president, Congress, the Commerce Department and the FBI about the danger?

Earle Mitchell, Springfield