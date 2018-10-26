Visitors look at CCTV cameras at the stall of the video surveillance product maker Dahua Technology at the Security China 2018 exhibition on public safety and security in Beijing, China Oct. 24, 2018. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

Monica Hesse’s Oct. 24 Style column, “Our private parts ought not concern government,” rang a disturbing bell for me. When governments turn their attention to regulating or administering physiology rather than behavior, some uncomfortable results can occur.

The eugenics movement in the United States in the early 20th century and Australia’s Aboriginal Protection Act, leading to the “Stolen Generations,” come to mind as two examples of how apparently well-meaning bureaucratic regulations morphed into institutionalized cruelty. In today’s disturbing world, anything can happen.

Michael H. Kostrzewa, Burke

We are all human beings. We all have the right to exist. So I am having a difficult time understanding why our federal government, via the Department of Health and Human Services, is bullying the transgender population [“Administration debating changes to transgender rights,” Politics & the Nation, Oct. 23].

None of us needs to know the biological sex on our neighbors’ birth certificates in order to function on a daily basis. I am 100 percent certain that Health and Human Services has more pressing issues to address.

Cindy Frank, Silver Spring