The measure vetoed last week by Ms. Bowser would have created an independent ombudsman to oversee D.C.’s Child and Family Services Agency. Backed by a number of child rights advocates, the bill would have allowed an ombudsman appointed by the D.C. Council to investigate constituent complaints and have access to case files. We believed, as we wrote earlier, that the measure should have gone even further by adopting the successful practices of other states that mandate investigations of agency-involved child fatalities, with findings released to the public. Two small children whose families had contact with government agencies were killed last year, and the public will never know if there were things that could — should — have been done. That is insupportable. Creation of an independent office, modeled on the standards of the United States Ombudsman Association, would serve as a useful first step in piercing the secrecy that prevents the public from knowing whether there are problems with agency policies or personnel that result in the death or injuries of children.