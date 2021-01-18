The measure vetoed last week by Ms. Bowser would have created an independent ombudsman to oversee D.C.’s Child and Family Services Agency. Backed by a number of child rights advocates, the bill would have allowed an ombudsman appointed by the D.C. Council to investigate constituent complaints and have access to case files. We believed, as we wrote earlier, that the measure should have gone even further by adopting the successful practices of other states that mandate investigations of agency-involved child fatalities, with findings released to the public. Two small children whose families had contact with government agencies were killed last year, and the public will never know if there were things that could — should — have been done. That is insupportable. Creation of an independent office, modeled on the standards of the United States Ombudsman Association, would serve as a useful first step in piercing the secrecy that prevents the public from knowing whether there are problems with agency policies or personnel that result in the death or injuries of children.
In a letter to D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), Ms. Bowser said the bill violates the city’s Home Rule Act by seeking to create a new agency that would carry out executive branch functions but have a director appointed by the council. “This structure . . . is a violation of the constitutional principle of separation on powers,” she wrote. But, according to council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), the bill’s sponsor, the D.C. Council’s Office of the General Counsel determined before the bill’s passage that it met the legal sufficiency standards of D.C., including the Home Rule Act. The bill got unanimous approval, and Ms. Nadeau said she expects the council will override the veto on Feb. 2. If successful, the council must also act to ensure the office is properly funded and that the person selected to head it has the necessary expertise and experience.
