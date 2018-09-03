Last Friday, I retired after 40 years of military service . I spent my last day in service and first day in retirement watching the services for the late senator John McCain. Besides feeling sadness and heartbreak, I saw a true American family sharing their life with Mr. McCain and emotions with grace and humility. The nation shares the grief of the McCain family. America is with them, shoulders the grief with them and celebrates a true American hero.

God bless Mr. McCain, the McCain family and America.

George Durgin, Barstow

The United States needed the past week. During a time of ugliness, pettiness and rejection of norms of decency in U.S. politics, the tributes to John McCain served to remind us how politics and public life should be led. The example of the late senator’s life of honesty, candor and propriety is what the United States is about. It was a life that was an example for all of us individually and as a nation.

Donald Paul Smith, Fairfax