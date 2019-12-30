Regarding the Dec. 27 front-page article “Ousted cardinal gave to clerics”:

Former cardinal Theodore McCarrick had a personal fund that he used for various purposes, including sending money to other members of the clergy. Why was this fund tax-exempt? I have cut back my weekly contributions to the Catholic Church because of its failure to address deeply rooted problems in the priesthood and the refusal to ordain women and married men.

It has been a long-standing custom to give a “little something” to the good father on certain occasions. This could be a “big something” if the contributor had the means. I hope this blind generosity will stop.

This report is really gut-wrenching for many Catholics who remember family members who made significant sacrifices to support the church. I believe this financial scandal is only the tip of the iceberg. Finances should no longer be so tightly controlled by the clergy, as we can no longer trust all of them to behave in an ethical manner.

Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore