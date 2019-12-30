It has been a long-standing custom to give a “little something” to the good father on certain occasions. This could be a “big something” if the contributor had the means. I hope this blind generosity will stop.

This report is really gut-wrenching for many Catholics who remember family members who made significant sacrifices to support the church. I believe this financial scandal is only the tip of the iceberg. Finances should no longer be so tightly controlled by the clergy, as we can no longer trust all of them to behave in an ethical manner.