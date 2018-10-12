In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) conjured from thin air a “tradition” prohibiting the confirmation of any Supreme Court nominee during an election year. So his recent statement that he would do otherwise during the 2020 election cycle, as reported in the Oct. 9 news article “McConnell would back a Trump court nominee in 2020,” makes him sound like the kid on the playground who makes up the rules while the game is on. And Mr. McConnell’s accusations, during the Kavanaugh hearings, that Democrats and liberals were the aggressors and transgressors and Republicans the victims remind us of that kid who throws a punch and then complains to the teacher that the other guy started the fight.

We would like to believe that, sooner or later, games such as these will backfire on those who play them. Yet, for years, Mr. McConnell and his party have gotten away with creating their own rules. A surge of Democratic wins at the polls in November is the best way to put a stop to their dangerous, juvenile cynicism.

Jeff Weintraub, Silver Spring