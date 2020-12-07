Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) on Monday recertified Mr. Biden’s victory in his state, following three separate counts. Enough states have certified their votes to give Mr. Biden an electoral college majority. Mr. Trump’s evidence-free lawsuits have been thrown out of court, and the legislative hearings his lawyers staged were so absurd they literally drew laughs.

Yet Mr. Trump spent the weekend ranting that “you can’t ever accept when they steal and rig and lie” to chants, at a Georgia rally, of “Stop the steal!” The president called Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.), pressuring him to convene a special session of the Georgia legislature to award the state’s electors to Mr. Trump.

Mr. Kemp refused, saying that doing so would be illegal. It is telling that Mr. Kemp did not point out that overturning the people’s choice also would be morally repugnant. Even so, Mr. Kemp’s refusal to advance Mr. Trump’s illegal scheme took more backbone than most national Republicans have displayed.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) backed Mr. Trump in a Sunday debate, selling out democracy in an attempt to keep the GOP base riled for her runoff election next month. Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), who is also running in next month’s runoff, has joined Ms. Loeffler in attacking Georgia state officials who have refused to aid Mr. Trump in upending the vote. A Post survey of every Republican member of Congress found only 27 who were willing to admit that Mr. Biden won the election. Two actually said Mr. Trump won. The remaining 220 mostly avoided responding.

“The future will take care of itself,” Mr. McConnell said last week, avoiding reporters’ questions about Mr. Trump’s claims of fraud. His complacency and that of so many others as the president seeks to discredit a national election discredits them and threatens grave damage to the government’s legitimacy. It also increases the likelihood that a future would-be authoritarian will more successfully abuse cracks in the system, now that they are so visible.