In his May 30 op-ed, “Mitch McConnell, court packer,” E.J. Dionne Jr. wrote that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “made the misleading claim that keeping a court seat open in an election year until a new president took office dated back to 1880.” That “claim” is, indeed, easy to refute, but it’s not what Mr. McConnell said. Rather, he said: “You have to go back to 1880 to find the last time a vacancy created in a presidential election year on the Supreme Court was confirmed by a Senate of a different party than the president.” Which is essentially true. (William J. Brennan Jr. was named to the Supreme Court through a recess appointment by President Dwight D. Eisenhower (R) shortly before the 1956 presidential election; Brennan was confirmed by a Senate controlled by Democrats the following year, after Ike was reelected.)

Apropos the Merrick Garland nomination, Mr. McConnell might well have added that no Supreme Court nomination submitted by a second-term president in his final year in office has ever been confirmed by a Senate controlled by the opposition party. Neither before nor since 1880.

Senatorial elections have consequences.

William Bell, Annapolis