Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) Oct. 18 Thursday Opinion essay, patting himself on the back, was hard to swallow by anyone except the most myopic Trump supporter [“I’m proud of the Senate’s vote on Kavanaugh”].

Mr. McConnell’s brinkmanship allowed him to push through, by the slimmest of margins, a candidate who was deemed unfit by 2,000 law professors, and whose appointment to the Supreme Court was opposed by a retired Supreme Court justice and an eminent Jesuit magazine. But Mr. McConnell has managed to politicize the court by changing Senate rules so that his team always wins and he can hand a high-profile victory to President Trump. More than sad.

Marjorie Schulenburg, Laurel