The Nov. 2 obituary for Willie McCovey, “Hall of Fame slugger had a majestic swing,” brought back memories of watching the 1962 World Series between the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants. For me, that World Series seemed to usher in many things new and different. There was Mr. McCovey, who appeared to be stealing the show from Willie Mays, a legend already. And, yes, Mr. McCovey’s height was the focus. (He was nicknamed “Stretch.”) Rarely had Yankees fans seen such a rangy, powerful presence.

Also, some of us had not seen so many players of color on one team. The 1962 Giants had Mays, Mr. McCovey, Orlando Cepeda, Juan Marichal, Manny Mota and the Alou brothers, Felipe and Matty. Seeing the games broadcast from Candlestick Park was intriguing. There was unusual talk of the wind. The TV cameras captured a crowd in shirtsleeves, wearing sunglasses and smiling. This was way out west, early afternoon in California. It compared starkly with the chilly, bundled-up atmosphere New Yorkers might associate with October. Surely, it was players such as Mr. McCovey, this Giants ballclub of 1962 and the allure of California that helped make the “New York Giants” and the Polo Grounds a distant memory.

Steven M. Grogan, Fairfax