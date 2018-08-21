Bob Bauer, a professor of practice at New York University Law School, served as White House counsel under President Barack Obama from 2010 to 2011.

The White House counsel is often called “the president’s lawyer,” but that’s an exaggeration. The counsel is a government employee whose client is the United States of America. But it is also too easy to say that he or she represents only the “office” of the presidency. On a day-to-day basis, the counsel advises someone very specific — the flesh-and-blood individual in the Oval Office whom he or she was hired to support.

Like his predecessors, the current White House counsel, Donald McGahn, has had to sort out where his obligations to that individual, Donald Trump, end and his overriding responsibilities to the public begin. This task, never simple, has put McGahn in the awkward but inescapable position of assisting the United States, his “real” client, in a criminal investigation of the president.

In the first year of the Clinton administration, White House counsel Bernard Nussbaum effectively lost his position over criticism that he did not appropriately draw these lines between the president’s personal and official interests. He was charged with acting too much like the president’s personal defense counsel in dealing with early controversies such as alleged irregularities in the management of the White House Travel Office and the inquiry into the suicide of deputy counsel Vince Foster. Eventually, Nussbaum resigned under pressure, but he insisted that those who criticized him did not understand an attorney’s function. He argued that to avert or contain what he termed “phony scandals” was to protect the office as well as the person.

The question of the White House counsel’s role raged on during President Bill Clinton’s terms and eventually came before the courts. New law was established, effectively barring White House counsels from asserting attorney-client privilege and severely limiting executive-privilege claims in attempts to avoid testifying against the president’s personal legal interests in a criminal investigation. Looking back years later, Nussbaum has lamented that, as a result, the president could no longer “totally rely” on his White House counsel.

But that’s also not quite right. It’s a question of what the president relies on the counsel for.

The White House counsel’s role has evolved. The first “special counsel,” appointed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, attended largely to policy development and speechwriting. Only gradually did legal counseling come to make up the bulk of the job’s mission. The work was largely straightforward in nature. The counsel reviewed legislation for constitutional issues, vetted appointees to the government, and gave advice to assure that executive-branch employees complied with conflict-of-interest and related requirements for ethical service in government. Little of this bread-and-butter lawyering would force the counsel to choose between the personal and institutional president.

The complications in the relationship materialized, and then grew exponentially, after Watergate. The executive entered into a period of almost incessant legal risk presented by independent- and special-prosecutor investigations, usually accompanied by aggressive congressional inquiries. Explanations for this development vary: the reaction after Watergate to the dangers of an out-of-control executive; the expansion of public-corruption law; a media preoccupied with rooting out scandal; and the temptations presented by new legal weapons in partisan combat.

Whatever the causes, the president and senior executive branch officials were increasingly vulnerable to personal legal jeopardy. The president could not look to his attorney general for help. Disgraced during Watergate, the Justice Department is now expected to maintain absolute impartiality in law enforcement. A now-defunct independent counsel statute, and later the special-prosecutor procedures, were designed to safeguard investigations involving the president from interference or manipulation.

While a president was naturally driven to turn inward to the West Wing and his own White House counsel, the lawyer in that job has had to take care to remain clear about the role. On the one hand, the counsel must do everything possible to advise on legal compliance and be alert to the stirring of potential scandal. On the other, if scandal develops and the president faces legal exposure, the president is compelled to retain personal counsel whose loyalty runs only to him. The White House counsel remains a government — not a defense — lawyer.

This is where McGahn now finds himself, a witness rather than counsel in about 30 hours of interviews with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s team over nine months. The president’s lawyers are claiming that his testimony was only helpful to the president. Perhaps, but it is hard to imagine that they took much comfort in learning of the extent of Mueller’s interest in what the White House counsel had to say. It is precisely because McGahn is the president’s counsel, not Donald Trump’s, that he had to say it.

Some critics have suggested that because the counsel is inevitably ensnared in conflicting loyalties, the position ought to be abolished. But the president cannot get by without dedicated lawyers to help with the government’s business. If his legal problems become personal, then he and the White House counsel have to have a shared understanding of the boundaries — as defined by the lawyer’s ethics and, one can only hope, a president’s character and respect for his own office.