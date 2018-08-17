Regarding the Aug. 16 Metro article “State rakes in millions from drivers snared by work-zone speed cameras”:

Maryland and Montgomery County deliberately discourage defendants from exercising their rights to defend themselves. Trials waste time and money. The attendance requirements are burdensome financially and physically for seniors, people with disabilities and lower-income workers. Why require a low-income, hourly paid worker or retiree to pay a fee and then spend hours in court waiting to defend a ticket that he or she feels was unjustly issued?

The District, Seattle , New York City and many other jurisdictions allow defendants to challenge parking, standing, automatic speed and red-light violations using the “hearing by mail” process. Hearings by mail are efficient, inexpensive and convenient and provide the judiciary with a process to resolve a large number of cases fairly and expeditiously without appearances or formal trials. Resolving traffic infractions by mail enhances freedom by enabling judicial resolution without requiring attendance, which increases the burden and expense of a trial on the system and on both prosecution and defense.The financial expense to the state and county in prosecuting large numbers through in-person trials is huge. Every trial involves correspondence, scheduling, preparation, time and the physical presence of the judiciary, clerks, police and district attorney. A visit to any Montgomery traffic court is proof of the appalling amount of time required.

Hearings by mail resolve traffic violations efficiently, fairly and cheaply. They do not impair justice.

Charles Kauffman, Bethesda