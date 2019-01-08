Demonstrators rally in front of the Supreme Court before oral arguments on Benisek v. Lamone, a redistricting case on whether Democratic lawmakers in Maryland unlawfully drew a congressional district, in Washington on March 28. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

An independent commission in Maryland is a good step toward reform of traditional congressional redistricting [“Md. panel convenes amid uncertainty,” Metro, Jan. 5].

But Maryland’s directive to the commission charged with redrawing the 6th Congressional District should have required it — not simply instructed it, as the article reported — to eliminate inclusion of all partisan considerations, including the party registration of voters and how citizens voted in the past. Algorithms could be programmed to come up with an equal number of people in each of Maryland’s eight districts as required by the Constitution. Other factors, such as compactness, geographical situations and contiguity of districts, may also be included in the digital format.

The beauty of this system is that it would simplify redistricting down to its essentials. Each state could use whatever method it chose to redraw congressional district lines, as long as partisan considerations were eliminated. The Supreme Court then would be released from the need to get into the politics that may have made the justices reluctant to deal with gerrymandering in the past. When the high court takes up pending North Carolina and Maryland redistricting cases in March, as described in another news article in the Jan. 5 issue, “Court to take up N.C., Md. gerrymandering cases,” the justices can finally come up with a ruling that would apply to all states.

What a relief that would be!

Irma Shainberg Sheon, Silver Spring