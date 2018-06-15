I read in the June 3 Business article “Rising interest rates hit the heartland,” about farmers and the challenging times they are having, that the price of a bushel of corn was more than $8 in 2012 but less than $4 now. So, I decided to check out the price trend. I don’t know if the farmers should get a boohoo or not. The article did not mention that in 2001 and again in 2005 the price was less than $2 a bushel, and that in 2014 and again in 2016, it was less than $3.50 a bushel. The 2012 price was the highest it had been in 60 years.

This is why people don’t trust the news.