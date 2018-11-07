The Nov. 1 news article “Wis. Medicaid premiums to be based on risky behavior” brought to light a ruling that is designed to promote healthy lifestyles but may be particularly detrimental to those in poverty. While intended to incentivize healthy habits, the ruling requiring individuals to report their risky behaviors to receive Medicaid coverage ignores the fact that it is cheaper for those in poverty to eat fast food than to eat organic. It ignores the difficulty for those in poverty to exercise when they have to work more than one job to maintain themselves and their families.

Those in poverty will already lack incentive to buy health insurance once the penalty associated with the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate is no longer in place in 2019. This ruling places another barrier, further deterring people from applying for insurance coverage, not to mention finding ways to pay for it. The people who are adversely affected by this change are not those who can afford to live healthy lifestyles but choose not to. This ruling affects those who do not have the means to purchase gym memberships, buy healthy food or go running after work. I understand the intent of the ruling, but I think it grossly neglects the reality of its application.

Taylor Mosley, Pittsburgh