Regarding the Jan. 30 news article “Pressed on health care, Sen. Harris backs eliminating private insurance”:

Of course we can’t afford Medicare-for-all. But is it a good idea? Absolutely. Obviously, people would pay premiums on a sliding scale to finance the cost of universal insurance. We also do not want to eviscerate the health insurance industry. So look at how Medicare is currently structured: Most seniors enroll in Original Medicare (fee for service), but now one-third of all beneficiaries (according to the Kaiser Family Foundation) have enrolled in Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C), through which enrollees sign up with a private insurance company. In Maryland, many carriers participate in Medicare Advantage, including Aetna, Humana, United Healthcare and Kaiser Permanente. Even Medicare claims processing is performed by the private sector. Claims are processed by contractors who are, in fact, the major health insurance carriers using other names for their federal businesses. For example, Novitas, which is Pittsburgh Blue Cross Blue Shield, processes claims for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Medicare Part D for prescription drugs is run entirely by the private sector, with minimal government regulation of formulary requirements.

Glenna Heckathorn, Church Creek, Md.

The writer is a retired regional manager for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Program and former vice president of compliance for MedStar Health.