I was surprised that the Nov. 7 editorial concerning the problems with Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) Medicare-for-all plan, “Plans that are too good to be true,” did not mention that the wealth tax she relies upon to partially fund her various plans is barred by Article I, Section 9 of the Constitution, as pointed out in George F. Will’s Oct. 24 op-ed, “Warren won’t beat Trump in swing states,” and even if the Democrats gain control of the Senate, it is unlikely her plan would pass the House, let alone gain the 60 votes likely to be needed in the Senate.