The reality is that the United States spends far more than comparable countries on health care while having much worse outcomes. The United States spends about 17.8 percent of its gross domestic product on health care, while the average spending level among all high-income countries is about 11.5 percent of GDP. In fact, on a per capita basis, U.S. public spending on health care — Medicare, Medicaid, etc. — is higher than what nearly every other wealthy country pays for its entire universal health-care system.