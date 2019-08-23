Regarding David Ignatius’s Aug. 21 op-ed, “Even the billionaires know it’s time to reform capitalism”:

The ideas that we in these United States would take care of each other when needed (socialism) and that individuals would be free to own a fair share of the bounty we’re lucky to have been born to (capitalism) are embedded into every important element of our great democracy. Considering the deadliest sins of capitalism and socialism are greed and sloth, would it not be prudent to concentrate our political efforts on elimination of those sins rather than trying to reform one or the other?

Greed and sloth seem to be found only at the extreme ends of capitalist and socialist processes. There should be our focus. Together, we and our politicians should concentrate our economic and political efforts into the working middle.

Lewis Hamlett, Gaithersburg

