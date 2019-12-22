The public has also capitulated to a freewheeling spending extravaganza. No howls in indignation, no whispers of protest. The media, perhaps understandably, consumed by impeachment mania, have also raised hardly an iota of concern or criticism.

One day we will pay the piper for this profligacy and rue the day we abandoned the traditional economic dogma that debt matters. Until that day, we can all blissfully smile, laugh and echo the myopic feel-good sentiment “let the good times roll.”

Ken Derow, Swarthmore, Pa.

To summarize the Dec. 17 news article “Corporations paid 11.3 percent tax rate last year, a steep drop under Trump”: In 2018, a time when a good economy should be reducing the national debt, corporate tax revenue dropped from $300 billion to $204 billion, and in the past year the federal deficit grew $205 billion (up 26 percent). Apparently, despite politicians’ promises to address the growing deficit, neither increased tax revenue, reduced federal spending, nor reduced tax loopholes have offset the effects of the recent tax cuts.

Americans are consumed by the daily news cycle and blind to a looming fiscal crisis. To provide an analogy, the U.S. deficit appears to be an iceberg, while our budget spending appears to be the Titanic.

As a veteran, I am an advocate for a strong national defense. To paraphrase what a chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said a decade or so ago, the largest threat to our defense is our budget. In fact, social programs, as well as national defense programs, will all have to be drastically reduced, to the detriment of all, if Americans do not require our politicians to be fiscally responsible and to start holding them accountable on Election Day.

Michael Stabile, Leonardtown

