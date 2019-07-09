I read with interest the July 7 front-page article “The complicated American story of Ilhan Omar.” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is right and also wrong about the situation of new groups of immigrants in the United States.

Almost all first generations have faced prejudice and difficult situations, whether they were German, Italian, Irish, Japanese, Chinese or Jewish. There were violent confrontations and subtler methods, such as housing discrimination and signs restricting admission and job opportunities to certain groups. Most groups overcame these obstacles, and their children, born in America, with educational opportunities, found the America their parents had been seeking. The situation of black people, brought to this country as slaves, is much different, as the depredations suffered do not heal in one or two generations.

David Mendelsohn, Ashburn

