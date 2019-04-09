According to the April 7 news article “Trump denounces Rep. Omar in speech to Jewish audience,” about President Trump’s talk to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Mr. Trump, who recently called the Democratic Party “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish,” told his American Jewish audience that he “stood with your prime minister at the White House.” At a Hanukkah celebration at the White House in December, Mr. Trump told those assembled that Vice President Pence had great affection for “your country,” Israel.

This sounds very much like the accusation from some Republicans that some Democrats had charged American Jews with “dual loyalty.”

Mr. Trump should understand that Judaism is a religion of universal values, not a nationality. Americans of Jewish faith are American by nationality and Jews by religion, just as other Americans are Protestant, Catholic, Muslim, etc. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may claim that Israel is the “nation-state” of the Jewish people. It is not. The nation-state of American Jews is the United States.

Those Jews who have made Israel “central” to their Jewish identity, are, in fact, engaging in a form of idolatry, much like the story of the golden calf in the Bible. They have placed a political entity in the position reserved for God and the Jewish moral and ethical tradition.

Mr. Trump should stop referring to Israel as “your country” when he addresses American Jews. By doing so, he is embracing the very anti-Semitic tropes he says he deplores.

Allan C. Brownfeld, Alexandria