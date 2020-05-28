I thoroughly enjoyed Philip Kennicott’s May 24 Arts&Style article, “Memory’s mystery is better left unsolved.” As a college student on the Riverway in Boston from 1968 to 1972, I, too, had a cherished painting at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts (MFA).
Each visit called me to “At Dusk (Boston Common at Twilight)” (1885-1886) by Childe Hassam. It featured a mother hurrying home with two young daughters on a snowy winter afternoon. I became the younger and my sister Marion the older girl. We were on our way home to greet Daddy, who was on the streetcar. Yes, as a child, I did wait for my own dad each day as he emerged from the subway in Brooklyn. A college reunion brought me back to the MFA, where a very young museum aide led me to my painting and, as I exclaimed, “Oh, there we are!” he asked, “Is that you in the painting?” Alas, time does change our perspective. Today, my museum print still holds a special place in our foyer.