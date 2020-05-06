On May 4, 1970, I was deputy assistant to Rhodes. I learned in the early afternoon of that day about the shootings and remember the horror I felt, as I was not much older than the students who were protesting. But, 50 years later, what I remember more vividly was the mail that came to the governor in the aftermath of the shootings. Thousands of letters were received. I volunteered to read them, a task that took weeks and left upon me a deep impression.
Many writers were critical of the governor for calling out the Guard. But, the majority — more than 75 percent — were in support of the shootings and strongly condemned the students for demonstrating. This reaction, which may sound implausible today, underscores the deep divide in public opinion that existed in the Vietnam War era.
As divided as we are today in our politics, there have been times when the divisions were as prominent, perhaps more so. That is also worth remembering.
Lewis Freeman, Monterey, Va.