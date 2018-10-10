All credit to Don Palmerine for his Oct. 7 Outlook essay, “I watched a rape in high school. For five decades, I did nothing.” It was the first report of its type that I’ve seen in the recent news, and we need a lot more to let the world know that men, too, saw these things and didn’t say anything because it was just part of the culture.

Last week, I was remembering to my wife that in the fifth grade (1949), we used to think it was great fun to run up behind girls and try to pull down their underpants. (I don’t remember ever succeeding, but we ran away laughing.) It was a manifestation of the same mean impulse that led us to grab the hat of some weak or socially isolated boy and play “keep away” with it (throw it around to keep it away from its owner). I doubt I ever thought then about the feelings of the victims.

Peter Roemer, Rockville