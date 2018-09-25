Regarding Nathaniel Morris’s Sept. 18 Health and Science essay, “ ‘Danger to self.’ Says who? Says a young physician.”:

Dr. Morris offered an important perspective surrounding the responsibilities of those working in the mental-health field. Medical school does not properly prepare you for the power you have over clients’ lives, and as a social-work student, I can say I don’t think a master’s degree in social work does, either. Being committed involuntarily can be a traumatic experience for clients and their families. The responsibility to determine who is a danger to themselves, and who is not, is innately intimidating to navigate. The power to involuntarily commit clients is something I have struggled with every time I have done it, and I was relieved — but also scared — to know I am not the only one who feels this way.

If I don’t feel prepared as someone who plans to become a clinical social worker, and Dr. Morris doesn’t as a future psychiatrist, who does?

Brooke Bazemore, Athens, Ga.