The July 8 The World article “Merkel, Macron defend a diminished vision of Europe” reminded us how fragile the post-World War II experiment in Europe is today. One might argue that the single most persuasive reason the European Union has somehow survived up to now is traceable to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Unlike her E.U. counterparts, she directly experienced the daily humiliations of heavy censorship, police surveillance and, of course, closed borders that composed the East German state.

In an orgy of poor taste, our media cannot wait to get the first exclusive on what finally might bring Ms. Merkel down. For all of us who remain loyal to the cause of an open and free Europe, let us hope that her ultimate departure will be a slow one indeed.

John Starrels, Chevy Chase