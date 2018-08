Please: No more cutesy so-called crossword puzzles such as the Aug. 12 “Spell It Out” meta-puzzle [Washington Post Magazine]. Not fun. Oh, it was doable. But nothing I would ever look forward to again. What’s next? All answers upside down and backward? Spare me. I do the puzzles as an intellectual challenge, not an aptitude test.

Pamela Kincheloe, Manassas