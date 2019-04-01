Bethesda-Chevy Chase seniors Lee Schwartz, 18, Jane Corcoran, 17, and Nicky Schmidt, 17, were among the girls ranked on a list created by their male classmates earlier this month. (Samantha Schmidt/The Washington Post)

Regarding the March 27 front-page article “At Md. school, confronting ‘toxicity’ ”:

High school students rating their female classmates is appalling. As a female who only recently graduated from high school, I condemn the actions of the boys and congratulate the young women on their endurance for justice. This is a prime example of our society’s complicity in boys’ inappropriate actions as simply “boys will be boys.” Enough is enough. The Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School administration’s reaction proves that societal expectations placed on boys and girls continue to be vastly different. And we, as adolescents, recognize these gender-based presumptions. The administration’s original response was foolish, sexist and demeaning toward the girls who were affected by the list. I applaud these girls, who stood up and demanded a different approach. I am proud that girls today are empowered to fight for themselves, and I am hopeful for the progress that these actions will create.

Fatima Jerez, Vienna

The writer, a student at the College of William & Mary, is a member of Plan International USA’s Youth Advisory Board.

These girls got a lesson on the inadequate responses to in-your-face misogyny by those in power. I am so proud of them for not accepting the weak response. Happily, they had success.

Unfortunately, inadequate responses are codified in our laws, and this fight is just beginning. The law is woefully inadequate on income gaps, spousal/partner abuse and rape (think of all the untested rape kits). It took 40 senior girls to get the unnamed administrator to take meaningful action on a list.

There is a long way to go, but change is starting.

Victoria Brombacher, Vienna