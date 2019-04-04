Thinking about Karen Tumulty’s April 2 op-ed, “Use your head, Joe Biden, not your hands,” I fear that we are headed toward becoming a society in which everyone is scared to touch another person to offer a sign of affection and support for fear it will be misinterpreted. I applaud the #MeToo movement, but we need to recognize that not all touch is sexual and that human touch is vital for our well-being.

We humans are driving each other away during a time of polarization. With the abundance of smartphones, there are now fewer face-to-face conversations — a loss of direct human interaction. How can we ever come together as a society if we do not talk one on one and offer human touch to those who need it?

Ann Wild, Chevy Chase