On what basis, then, did Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld conclude that Transdev is not in violation?
Another question arises from Mr. Wiedefeld’s statement that “Metro has no plans to intervene in the labor dispute.” If Metro is allowing Transdev to forgo payment of nonperformance penalties, Metro is already intervening in Transdev’s favor by relieving it of pressure to reach a settlement.
We need straight answers to cut through this fog of contradictions.
Stephen Brinich, Springfield
